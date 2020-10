Page Content

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Start by entering your full residence address, including zip code,​ to locate official ballot drop sites nearby. Select the option that is the closest match and continue to view the sites. Ballots must be received at a county elections office or official drop site in Oregon by 8 p.m.​ on Election Night, November 3, 2020.



Access the tool in full screen mode here​.​​

The current browser does not support Web pages that contain the IFRAME element. To use this Web Part, you must use a browser that supports this element, such as Internet Explorer 7.0 or later.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​